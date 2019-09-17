Today
Support group, Grandparents Raising Grandchild Inc., 5 to 7 p.m., YMCA, 114 N. Union St., call 765-860-2885.
Community Walk and Picnic, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., students and community members will walk from IU Kokomo campus to Foster Park for picnic.
Wednesday
Culture Fest, 4 to 7 p.m., IU Kokomo, 2300 S. Washington St., virtual trip around the world through food, music and dance while honoring the rich cultural, ethnic and geographic diversity on campus.
Kokomo High School Class of 1946 luncheon, 1 p.m., Cracker Barrel Restaurant.
Thursday
Howard County Vietnam and All Veterans Reunion, Healing Field on Indiana 26, 8 miles east of U.S. 31, visit www.hcvvo.net.
Central Indiana Snowmobile Club, dinner at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m., Pizza Hut, 710 S. Reed Road, first meeting of the season.
Friday
Howard County Vietnam and All Veterans Reunion, Healing Field on Indiana 26, 8 miles east of U.S. 31, visit www.hcvvo.net.
Kokomo Progressive Caucus, 5:30 p.m., Tin Man Brewing, https://www.facebook.com/KokomoProgressives/.
Western High School Class of 1989 30th reunion, 7 p.m., WHS homecoming football game, text or call Jami Sharp, 765-434-3131.
Western High School Class of 1974 45th reunion, 4 to 5:30 p.m. tour Western buildings, 7 to 9 p.m. attend homecoming football game.
Lucas Oil Late Models and Modifieds, Kokomo Speedway, for ticket information visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Saturday
Western High School Class of 1989 30th reunion, 6 to 11 p.m., dinner at Kokomo Country Club, text or call Jami Sharp, 765-434-3131.
Western High School Class of 1974 45th reunion, 5 to 10 p.m., dinner and entertainment, Stout Community Center, Russiaville, $25 for singles, $40 for couples, email dawnmoyler@aol.com.
Community breakfast, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North.
Greentown Fire/EMS Fish Fry, 4 to 7:30 p.m., Greentown Volunteer Fire Co., 224 N. Meridian St., Greentown.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, through Oct. 5, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Discover Kokomo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library and Greater Kokomo Visitors Bureau welcome the public to the downtown branch to learn about the upcoming and ever-growing activities Kokomo has to offer for all ages and hobbies, free admission.
Koh-Koh-Mah and David Foster Living History Encampment, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, admission $8, senior citizens and students $6, children 5 and younger free, visit www.kohkohmah.com.
Howard County Vietnam and All Veterans Reunion, Healing Field on Indiana 26, 8 miles east of U.S. 31, visit www.hcvvo.net.
Oktoberfest and Volkswagen Cruise-in, featuring Hard Day’s Night (A Tribute to the Beatles) with special guests Jhonny and Sallie, Foster Park, free admission, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
Fall Festival Party, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Kokomo’s Original Treasure Mart, 1201 E. Vaile Ave., fall-themed merchandise, pumpkins, seasonal décor and baked goods, guest artist Diane Dabbs.
Saturday Night Bank Roll Jackpot game, VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., $1 tickets must be purchased by 5:30 p.m., drawing is at 6 p.m., must be present to win entire amount, call 765-452-1521.
“Digging into Primary Sources” exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., original texts, maps and historical documents from the mid-1800s through mid-20th century, free.
Sunday
Howard County Vietnam and All Veterans Reunion, Healing Field on Indiana 26, 8 miles east of U.S. 31, visit www.hcvvo.net.
Koh-Koh-Mah and David Foster Living History Encampment, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, admission $8, senior citizens and students $6, children 5 and younger free, visit www.kohkohmah.com.
Heifer International 5K Walk for Hunger, 1 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, sponsored by Kokomo Church of the Brethren, call 765-453-5318.
“Digging into Primary Sources” exhibit, 2 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., original texts, maps and historical documents from the mid-1800s through mid-20th century, free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.