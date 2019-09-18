Today
Culture Fest, 4 to 7 p.m., IU Kokomo, 2300 S. Washington St., virtual trip around the world through food, music and dance while honoring the rich cultural, ethnic and geographic diversity on campus.
Kokomo High School Class of 1946 luncheon, 1 p.m., Cracker Barrel Restaurant.
Kokomo Art Association September Exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., 525 W. Ricketts St., paintings from the permanent collection.
Thursday
Howard County Vietnam and All Veterans Reunion, Healing Field on Indiana 26, 8 miles east of U.S. 31, visit www.hcvvo.net.
Central Indiana Snowmobile Club, dinner at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m., Pizza Hut, 710 S. Reed Road, first meeting of the season.
Kokomo Art Association September Exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., 525 W. Ricketts St., paintings from the permanent collection.
First Annual Professional Networking Event: Intentionality for Professionals, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Markland Mall, speaker, door prizes, networking and more, registration $25 on Eventbrite.
Friday
Howard County Vietnam and All Veterans Reunion, Healing Field on Indiana 26, 8 miles east of U.S. 31, visit www.hcvvo.net.
Kokomo Progressive Caucus, 5:30 p.m., Tin Man Brewing, https://www.facebook.com/KokomoProgressives/.
Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “Mamma Mia,” 8 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $20 adults, $17 senior citizens, $15 students (through college), $10 children ages 12 and younger.
Western High School Class of 1989 30th reunion, 7 p.m., WHS homecoming football game, text or call Jami Sharp, 765-434-3131.
Western High School Class of 1974 45th reunion, 4 to 5:30 p.m. tour Western buildings, 7 to 9 p.m. attend homecoming football game.
Lucas Oil Late Models and Modifieds, Kokomo Speedway, for ticket information visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Kokomo Art Association September Exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., 525 W. Ricketts St., paintings from the permanent collection.
Saturday
Western High School Class of 1989 30th reunion, 6 to 11 p.m., dinner at Kokomo Country Club, text or call Jami Sharp, 765-434-3131.
Western High School Class of 1974 45th reunion, 5 to 10 p.m., dinner and entertainment, Stout Community Center, Russiaville, $25 for singles, $40 for couples, email dawnmoyler@aol.com.
Community breakfast, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North.
Greentown Fire/EMS Fish Fry, 4 to 7:30 p.m., Greentown Volunteer Fire Co., 224 N. Meridian St., Greentown.
SHAK Leatherworking MeetUp, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Monroe St., bring your current handwork to show off or to get feedback/assistance, free, register at www.shakmakerspace.com.
Community breakfast, 7:30 to 9 a.m., First Baptist Church of Young America, freewill donations.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, through Oct. 5, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Kokomo Art Association September Exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., 525 W. Ricketts St., paintings from the permanent collection.
Discover Kokomo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library and Greater Kokomo Visitors Bureau welcome the public to the downtown branch to learn about the upcoming and ever-growing activities Kokomo has to offer for all ages and hobbies, free admission.
Koh-Koh-Mah and David Foster Living History Encampment, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, admission $8, senior citizens and students $6, children 5 and younger free, visit www.kohkohmah.com.
Howard County Vietnam and All Veterans Reunion, Healing Field on Indiana 26, 8 miles east of U.S. 31, visit www.hcvvo.net.
Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “Mamma Mia,” 8 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $20 adults, $17 senior citizens, $15 students (through college), $10 children ages 12 and younger.
Oktoberfest and Volkswagen Cruise-in, featuring Hard Day’s Night (A Tribute to the Beatles) with special guests Jhonny and Sallie, Foster Park, free admission, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
Fall Festival Party, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Kokomo’s Original Treasure Mart, 1201 E. Vaile Ave., fall-themed merchandise, pumpkins, seasonal décor and baked goods, guest artist Diane Dabbs.
Saturday Night Bank Roll Jackpot game, VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., $1 tickets must be purchased by 5:30 p.m., drawing is at 6 p.m., must be present to win entire amount, call 765-452-1521.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.