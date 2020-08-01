Today
- Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit http://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
- Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
- Brews on Buckeye Indiana Craft Beer & Spirits Festival, 6 to 10 p.m., downtown Kokomo.
- Country breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, freewill offering, carry-outs available.
- Central Indiana Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, admission $5, children 12 and younger free, visit www.centralindianagunshows.com.
- Creature Feature with Scheumann Mobile Farm & Petting Zoo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park in front of the Kirkendall Nature Center, free event for all ages, call 765-456-7275.
- Greentown Historical Society reopening, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
- We Care Summer Bash, 5 to 10 p.m., We Care Park, Gano and Market streets, hog roast, music, bring your own lawn chair.
Sunday
- VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, noon to 7 p.m., visit http://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
- Central Indiana Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, admission $5, children 12 and younger free, visit www.centralindianagunshows.com.
Monday
- VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday
- VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- Evening on the Seiberling Lawn: An Automotive Scavenger Hunt, 4 to 8 p.m., Seiberling Mansion lawn, free, touchless, family-friendly event, discover and imagine innovations of the auto industry, meet and take a picture with Mr. & Mrs. Kingston, speak to our curators about automotive artifacts, and have a sweet snack or popcorn while watching cartoons on the lawn, wear a mask to be safe, free admission, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
Thursday
- Music at the Fountain Series featuring Next Generation (variety of local talent), 7 p.m., Howard County 4-H Fairground, bring your own lawn chair, free admission.
- Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road.
Friday
- First Friday, Career Night, 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown district, learn about local careers and educational opportunities, wear career clothing, for a full list of activities, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
- Spaghetti dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., $9, dessert $1 extra, carry-outs available, call 765-452-1521.
Saturday
- Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
- Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
- Greentown Art & Photography Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Meridian Street Christian Church, Greentown, free to the public, call 765-610-8461.
- KPRD Family Movie Night, “E.T.,” 9 p.m. Foster Park, free admission to the public, call 765-456-7275.
- Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., call 765-456-7275.
- Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
- VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, noon to 6 p.m., call 765-456-7275.
Monday
- VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday
- VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
- Winding Creek Music Festival, Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, Bluegrass bands in a wooded setting, bring a lawn chair, for ticket information visit www.windingcreekbluegrass.com.
- Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road.
Friday
- Winding Creek Music Festival, Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, Bluegrass bands in a wooded setting, bring a lawn chair, for ticket information visit www.windingcreekbluegrass.com.
