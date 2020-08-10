Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
Winding Creek Music Festival, Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, Bluegrass bands in a wooded setting, bring a lawn chair, for ticket information visit www.windingcreekbluegrass.com.
Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road.
Friday
Winding Creek Music Festival, Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, Bluegrass bands in a wooded setting, bring a lawn chair, for ticket information visit www.windingcreekbluegrass.com.
Saturday
Winding Creek Music Festival, Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, Bluegrass bands in a wooded setting, bring a lawn chair, for ticket information visit www.windingcreekbluegrass.com.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Concert, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Tipton City Park, featuring 45 RPM.
Solidarity’s Annual Car, Truck & Bike Show, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union, music, door prizes, hot dogs and soda, visit www.solfcu.org/carshow.
Greentown Art & Photography Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Meridian Street Christian Church, Greentown, free to the public, call 765-610-8461.
Weberfest, 6 to 10 p.m. Kokomo Summer Concert Series at Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, free admission, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
Fish Out of Water 5K, fun run at 7:30 a.m., 5K run and walk at 8:30 a.m., Highland Park, a virtual option also exists, KHS Swim & Dive Boosters and Howard County Aquatics hosting the event to benefit local swimmers, register at https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Kokomo/KHSFishOutofWater5K, refer questions to KHSswimanddivebooster@gmail.com.
KPRD Creature Feature, Snakehead Ed’s Interactive Snake Show, 11 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center, free admission, events are informative and interactive and will feature live creatures, all children must be accompanied by an adult, call 765-456-7275.
Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., call 765-456-7275.
Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
Winding Creek Music Festival, Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, Bluegrass bands in a wooded setting, bring a lawn chair, for ticket information visit www.windingcreekbluegrass.com.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
HOG Fest featuring Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, 6 to 10 p.m., Kokomo Summer Concert Series at Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, free admission, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, noon to 6 p.m., call 765-456-7275.
Pooches at the Pool, Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 5 to 7 p.m., fee is $5 per dog with a limit of one dog per person, water play is for the pets only, call 765-456-7275.
