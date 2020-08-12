Today
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
- Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, Bluegrass bands in a wooded setting, bring a lawn chair, for ticket information visit www.windingcreekbluegrass.com.
- 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road.
Friday
- Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, Bluegrass bands in a wooded setting, bring a lawn chair, for ticket information visit www.windingcreekbluegrass.com.
Saturday
- Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, Bluegrass bands in a wooded setting, bring a lawn chair, for ticket information visit www.windingcreekbluegrass.com.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
- 7 to 9:30 p.m., Tipton City Park, featuring 45 RPM.
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 220 N. Union St., place order online at https://bit.ly/30lrs1F.
- 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union, music, door prizes, hot dogs and soda, visit www.solfcu.org/carshow.
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Meridian Street Christian Church, Greentown, free to the public, call 765-610-8461.
- 6 to 10 p.m. Kokomo Summer Concert Series at Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, free admission, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
- , fun run at 7:30 a.m., 5K run and walk at 8:30 a.m., Highland Park, a virtual option also exists, KHS Swim & Dive Boosters and Howard County Aquatics hosting the event to benefit local swimmers, register at https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Kokomo/KHSFishOutofWater5K, refer questions to KHSswimanddivebooster@gmail.com.
- 11 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center, free admission, events are informative and interactive and will feature live creatures, all children must be accompanied by an adult, call 765-456-7275.
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., call 765-456-7275.
- 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
- Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, Bluegrass bands in a wooded setting, bring a lawn chair, for ticket information visit www.windingcreekbluegrass.com.
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- 6 to 10 p.m., Kokomo Summer Concert Series at Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, free admission, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
- noon to 6 p.m., call 765-456-7275.
- Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 5 to 7 p.m., fee is $5 per dog with a limit of one dog per person, water play is for the pets only, call 765-456-7275.
Monday
- 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- 4 to 8 p.m., Seiberling Mansion lawn, free, touchless, family-friendly event, discover and imagine innovations of the auto industry, meet and take a picture with Mr. & Mrs. Kingston, speak to our curators about automotive artifacts, and have a sweet snack or popcorn while watching cartoons on the lawn, wear a mask to be safe, free admission, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
with 15-piece band featuring circus music, pop tunes, marches and classics, 8 p.m., Highland Park, free admission, audience is advised to bring face coverings and maintain appropriate social distancing, benches will be spaced 6 feet apart and lawn chairs are welcome outside the “benched” area, there will sanitizer and a limited supply of masks available, no rain location available, for updates, visit www.facebook.com/KokomoParkBand
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.