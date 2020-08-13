Today

  • Winding Creek Music Festival,
    • Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, Bluegrass bands in a wooded setting, bring a lawn chair, for ticket information visit www.windingcreekbluegrass.com.
  • Al-Anon meeting,
    • 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road.

    Friday

  • Winding Creek Music Festival,
    • Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, Bluegrass bands in a wooded setting, bring a lawn chair, for ticket information visit www.windingcreekbluegrass.com.

    Saturday

  • Winding Creek Music Festival,
    • Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, Bluegrass bands in a wooded setting, bring a lawn chair, for ticket information visit www.windingcreekbluegrass.com.
  • Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market,
    • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
  • Concert,
    • 7 to 9:30 p.m., Tipton City Park, featuring 45 RPM.
  • Friends of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library drive-through book sale,
  • Solidarity’s Annual Car, Truck & Bike Show,
    • 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union, music, door prizes, hot dogs and soda, visit www.solfcu.org/carshow.
  • Greentown Art & Photography Show,
    • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Meridian Street Christian Church, Greentown, free to the public, call 765-610-8461.
  • Weberfest,
    • 6 to 10 p.m., Kokomo Summer Concert Series at Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, free admission, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
  • Fish Out of Water 5K, fun run
  • KPRD Creature Feature, Snakehead Ed’s Interactive Snake Show,
    • 11 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center, free admission, events are informative and interactive and will feature live creatures, all children must be accompanied by an adult, call 765-456-7275.
  • Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center,
    • 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., call 765-456-7275.
  • Greentown Historical Society,
    • 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.

    Sunday

  • Winding Creek Music Festival,
    • Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, Bluegrass bands in a wooded setting, bring a lawn chair, for ticket information visit www.windingcreekbluegrass.com.
  • VFW bingo,
    • noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
  • HOG Fest featuring Cinderella’s Tom Keifer,
    • 6 to 10 p.m., Kokomo Summer Concert Series at Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, free admission, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
  • Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center,
    • noon to 6 p.m., call 765-456-7275.
  • Pooches at the Pool,
    • Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 5 to 7 p.m., fee is $5 per dog with a limit of one dog per person, water play is for the pets only, call 765-456-7275.

    Monday

  • VFW bingo,

    • 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    React to this story:

    0
    0
    0
    0
    0

    Tags

    Recommended for you