Today
Winding Creek Music Festival, Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, Bluegrass bands in a wooded setting, bring a lawn chair, for ticket information visit www.windingcreekbluegrass.com.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Concert, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Tipton City Park, featuring 45 RPM.
Friends of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library drive-through book sale, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 220 N. Union St., place order online at https://bit.ly/30lrs1F.
Solidarity’s Annual Car, Truck & Bike Show, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union, music, door prizes, hot dogs and soda, visit www.solfcu.org/carshow.
Greentown Art & Photography Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Meridian Street Christian Church, Greentown, free to the public, call 765-610-8461.
Weberfest, 6 to 10 p.m. Kokomo Summer Concert Series at Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, free admission, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
Fish Out of Water 5K, fun run at 7:30 a.m., 5K run and walk at 8:30 a.m., Highland Park, a virtual option also exists, KHS Swim & Dive Boosters and Howard County Aquatics hosting the event to benefit local swimmers, register at https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Kokomo/KHSFishOutofWater5K, refer questions to KHSswimanddivebooster@gmail.com.
KPRD Creature Feature, Snakehead Ed’s Interactive Snake Show, 11 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center, free admission, events are informative and interactive and will feature live creatures, all children must be accompanied by an adult, call 765-456-7275.
Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., call 765-456-7275.
Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
Winding Creek Music Festival, Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, Bluegrass bands in a wooded setting, bring a lawn chair, for ticket information visit www.windingcreekbluegrass.com.
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- 6 to 10 p.m., Kokomo Summer Concert Series at Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, free admission, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
- noon to 6 p.m., call 765-456-7275.
- Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 5 to 7 p.m., fee is $5 per dog with a limit of one dog per person, water play is for the pets only, call 765-456-7275.
Monday
- 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- 4 to 8 p.m., Seiberling Mansion lawn, free, touchless, family-friendly event, discover and imagine innovations of the auto industry, meet and take a picture with Mr. & Mrs. Kingston, speak to our curators about automotive artifacts, and have a sweet snack or popcorn while watching cartoons on the lawn, wear a mask to be safe, free admission, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
- with 15-piece band featuring circus music, pop tunes, marches and classics, 8 p.m., Highland Park, free admission, audience is advised to bring face coverings and maintain appropriate social distancing, benches will be spaced 6 feet apart and lawn chairs are welcome outside the “benched” area, there will sanitizer and a limited supply of masks available, no rain location available, for updates, visit www.facebook.com/KokomoParkBand.
Thursday
- 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road.
- 7 p.m., Howard County Fairground, bring your own lawn chair, free admission.
Saturday
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Meridian Street Christian Church, Greentown, free to the public, call 765-610-8461.
- 7 to 10 p.m., Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, free admission; Visit www.kokomosummerseries.com or www.kokomosymphony.net.
- 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Fairview Cemetery, Tipton, picnic dinner by Faye’s Northside, view mausoleums, re-enactors, scavenger hunt, the Man With a Lantern at 9:30 p.m., scavenger hunt, tickets $30 in advance or $40 day of the event, wear a mask and comfortable shoes, fundraiser for Tipton County Historical Society.
- 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Christian Church, drive-through only, tickets $10, proceeds go to Lewis Cass Buddy Bags.
1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.