Today
- VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- Evening on the Seiberling Lawn: An Automotive Scavenger Hunt, 4 to 8 p.m., Seiberling Mansion lawn, free, touchless, family-friendly event, discover and imagine innovations of the auto industry, meet and take a picture with Mr. & Mrs. Kingston, speak to our curators about automotive artifacts, and have a sweet snack or popcorn while watching cartoons on the lawn, wear a mask to be safe, free admission, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
- Kokomo Park Band presents the “Street Fair” Band with 15-piece band featuring circus music, pop tunes, marches and classics, 8 p.m., Highland Park, free admission, audience is advised to bring face coverings and maintain appropriate social distancing, benches will be spaced 6 feet apart and lawn chairs are welcome outside the “benched” area, there will sanitizer and a limited supply of masks available, no rain location available, for updates, visit www.facebook.com/KokomoParkBand.
Thursday
- Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road.
- Music at the Fountain Series featuring Spittin Image (variety), 7 p.m., Howard County Fairground, bring your own lawn chair, free admission.
Saturday
- Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
- Greentown Art & Photography Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Meridian Street Christian Church, Greentown, free to the public, call 765-610-8461.
- Kokomo Summer Concert featuring Kokomo Symphony Orchestra “Pops in the Park,” 7 to 10 p.m., Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, free admission; Visit www.kokomosummerseries.com or www.kokomosymphony.net.
- Picnic With the Past, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Fairview Cemetery, Tipton, picnic dinner by Faye’s Northside, view mausoleums, re-enactors, scavenger hunt, the Man With a Lantern at 9:30 p.m., scavenger hunt, tickets $30 in advance or $40 day of the event, wear a mask and comfortable shoes, fundraiser for Tipton County Historical Society.
- Dan’s fish fry, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Christian Church, drive-through only, tickets $10, proceeds go to Lewis Cass Buddy Bags.
- Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
- VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Monday
- VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
