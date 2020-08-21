Today

  • Friday Wake Up,
    • 8 to 11 a.m., Primrose Retirement Community, 329 W. Rainbow Drive, Kokomo Coffee Co. truck will be parked in from lot, enjoy free cup of coffee.

    Saturday

  • Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market,
    • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
  • Greentown Art & Photography Show,
    • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Meridian Street Christian Church, Greentown, free to the public, call 765-610-8461.
  • Kokomo Summer Concert featuring Kokomo Symphony Orchestra “Pops in the Park,”
  • Picnic With the Past,
    • 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Fairview Cemetery, Tipton, picnic dinner by Faye’s Northside, view mausoleums, re-enactors, scavenger hunt, the Man With a Lantern at 9:30 p.m., scavenger hunt, tickets $30 in advance or $40 day of the event, wear a mask and comfortable shoes, fundraiser for Tipton County Historical Society.
  • Dan’s fish fry,
    • 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Christian Church, drive-through only, tickets $10, proceeds go to Lewis Cass Buddy Bags.
  • Greentown Historical Society,
    • 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.

    Sunday

  • VFW bingo,
    • noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.

    Monday

  • VFW bingo,
    • 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.

    Wednesday

  • VFW bingo,
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
  • #GYATK Night at Kokomo Speedway,
  • Kokomo Park Band presents Park Band Potpourri
    • featuring musicians in assorted small groups, 8 p.m., Highland Park, free admission, bring face coverings and maintain appropriate social distancing, benches will be spaced 6 feet apart and lawn chairs are welcome outside the “benched” area, sanitizer and a limited supply of masks available, no rain location available, for updates visit www.facebook.com/KokomoParkBand.

    Thursday

  • Al-Anon meeting,
    • 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road.
  • Music at the Fountain Series featuring Rick Allen King (Patriotic),
    • 7 p.m., Howard County 4-H Fairground, bring your own lawn chair, free admission.
  • Sprint Car Smackdown 9,

    • Friday

  • Dairy Drop,
    • 2 to 4 p.m., New Life Church, 1803 E. Vaile Ave., distribution of boxes of free dairy products, co-sponsored by Convoy of Hope, an international relief agency.
  • Sprint Car Smackdown 9,

    • Saturday

  • Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market,
    • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
  • First VFW Community Rummage and Craft Sale,
    • 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
  • Sprint Car Smackdown 9,
  • Greentown Historical Society,
    • 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.

    Sunday

  • VFW bingo,

    • noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

