Today

Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.

Greentown Art & Photography Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Meridian Street Christian Church, Greentown, free to the public, call 765-610-8461.

Kokomo Summer Concert featuring Kokomo Symphony Orchestra “Pops in the Park,” 7 to 10 p.m., Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, free admission; Visit www.kokomosummerseries.com or www.kokomosymphony.net.

Picnic With the Past, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Fairview Cemetery, Tipton, picnic dinner by Faye’s Northside, view mausoleums, re-enactors, scavenger hunt, the Man With a Lantern at 9:30 p.m., scavenger hunt, tickets $30 in advance or $40 day of the event, wear a mask and comfortable shoes, fundraiser for Tipton County Historical Society.

Dan’s fish fry, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Christian Church, drive-through only, tickets $10, proceeds go to Lewis Cass Buddy Bags.

Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.

Sunday

VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.

Monday

VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.

Wednesday

VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

#GYATK Night at Kokomo Speedway, free general admission, Non-Wing 410 Sprints, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.

Kokomo Park Band presents Park Band Potpourri featuring musicians in assorted small groups, 8 p.m., Highland Park, free admission, bring face coverings and maintain appropriate social distancing, benches will be spaced 6 feet apart and lawn chairs are welcome outside the “benched” area, sanitizer and a limited supply of masks available, no rain location available, for updates visit www.facebook.com/KokomoParkBand.

Thursday

Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road.

Music at the Fountain Series featuring Rick Allen King (Patriotic), 7 p.m., Howard County 4-H Fairground, bring your own lawn chair, free admission.

Sprint Car Smackdown 9, Kokomo Speedway, for tickets visit www.kokomospeedway.net.

Friday

