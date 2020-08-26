Today
- VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- #GYATK Night at Kokomo Speedway, free general admission, Non-Wing 410 Sprints, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
- Kokomo Park Band presents Park Band Potpourri, featuring musicians in assorted small groups, 8 p.m., Highland Park, free admission, bring face coverings and maintain appropriate social distancing, benches will be spaced 6 feet apart and lawn chairs are welcome outside the “benched” area, sanitizer and a limited supply of masks available, no rain location available, for updates visit www.facebook.com/KokomoParkBand.
Thursday
- Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road.
- Music at the Fountain Series featuring Rick Allen King (Patriotic), 7 p.m., Howard County 4-H Fairground, bring your own lawn chair, free admission.
- Sprint Car Smackdown 9, Kokomo Speedway, for tickets visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Friday
- Dairy Drop, 2 to 4 p.m., New Life Church, 1803 E. Vaile Ave., distribution of boxes of free dairy products, co-sponsored by Convoy of Hope, an international relief agency.
- Sprint Car Smackdown 9, Kokomo Speedway, for tickets visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Saturday
- Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
- First VFW Community Rummage and Craft Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
- Sprint Car Smackdown 9, Kokomo Speedway, for tickets visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
- Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
- VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
- VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday
- VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
- Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road.
Friday
- First Friday Artsapalooza, 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown district, experience art – try it, hear it and appreciate it; also Hawgin’ the Block for Bridges Outreach, for a full list of activities, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
Saturday
- Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
- Kokomo Park Band Concert "Big Band, Broadway and Barbershop," 7 p.m., Highland Park, free admission, sponsored by McGavic Outdoor Power, bring face coverings and maintain appropriate social distancing, benches will be spaced 6 feet apart and lawn chairs are welcome outside the “benched” area, sanitizer and limited supply of masks available, no rain location available, for updates visit https://www.facebook.com/KokomoParkBand.
- Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
- VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- Vince Osman Season Championship, Kokomo Speedway, Hornets, Non-Wing 410 Sprints, Modifieds and Thunder Cars, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
- Musical Grill & Chill, 7 p.m., Congregation Yeshivat Tzion, 614 W. Monroe St., call 765-450-7051.
Monday
- VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday
- VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
- Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road.
- Music at the Fountain Series, featuring Eastern High School Choir, 7 p.m. Eastern Performing Arts Center, free admission.
Friday
- Smiles for Vets, free dental care for Indiana veterans, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Family and Cosmetic Dentistry of Kokomo, Dr. Melissa Jarrell & Associates, call 765-453-4369.
