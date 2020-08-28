Today

Dairy Drop, 2 to 4 p.m., New Life Church, 1803 E. Vaile Ave., distribution of boxes of free dairy products, co-sponsored by Convoy of Hope, an international relief agency.

Sprint Car Smackdown 9, Kokomo Speedway, for tickets visit www.kokomospeedway.net.

Saturday

Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.

First VFW Community Rummage and Craft Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.

Community giveaway event, Temple of Faith Church parking lot, 2117 Apperson Way N., household items, call 765-614-8745.

Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.

Sunday

VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Monday

VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Wednesday

VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Thursday

Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road.

Friday

First Friday Artsapalooza, 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown district, experience art – try it, hear it and appreciate it; also Hawgin’ the Block for Bridges Outreach, for a full list of activities, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.

Saturday

Kokomo Park Band Concert “Big Band, Broadway and Barbershop,” 7 p.m., Highland Park, free admission, sponsored by McGavic Outdoor Power, bring face coverings and maintain appropriate social distancing, benches will be spaced 6 feet apart and lawn chairs are welcome outside the “benched” area, sanitizer and limited supply of masks available, no rain location available, for updates visit https://www.facebook.com/KokomoParkBand.

