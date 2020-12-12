Monday
Take and make craft, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, while supplies last, Come pick up a fun craft to take home and make, there is a how-to video over the craft to be viewed on the library’s Facebook page after 9 a.m.; this week’s craft is ornaments.
Elf boot camp kit, any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location, enroll your kids elementary aged children in elf boot camp with elf-training challenges, You’ll be able to knock some things off your to-do list and show the kids the importance of acts of kindness, the Boot Camp Kit contains an elf application, spread a little cheer elf-training challenges, elf STEM challenges and a reading challenge, pick up a free kit Dec. 14., please limit one kit per family.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., 1200 W. Sycamore St., call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020
Christmas at the Seiberling evening tours; 4-8 p.m., timed tickets start at 4 p.m. with last tour at 7:15 p.m., limited, timed tickets available online for $5, tickets must be purchased online at howardcountymuseum.org/events.
