{strong style=”font-size: 12px;”}Today{/strong}
City of Lights holiday light display, Highland Park, free admission, open nightly at dusk, Call 456-7275
We Care Park light display; located at the corner of Gano & LaFountain Streets in Kokomo; open nightly at dusk; free admission; donations accepted
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., 1200 W. Sycamore St., call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
Christmas at the Seiberling evening tours; 4-8 p.m., timed tickets start at 4 p.m. with last tour at 7:15 p.m., limited, timed tickets available online for $5, tickets must be purchased online at howardcountymuseum.org/events.
Saturday
Anime and Manga kit, any Kokomo-Howard County, come by any KHCPL location to pick up a kit and then take it home for the holidays, included are a craft, recipe and more, you can pick one up, while supplies last, go to the library’s Facebook page or YouTube channel for craft instructions.
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., 1200 W. Sycamore St., call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
Christmas at the Seiberling Candlelight Tours, 4-8 p.m., timed tickets start at 4 p.m. with last tour at 7:15 p.m., limited, timed, Kids packets available online for $5, tickets must be purchased online at howardcountymuseum.org/events
Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., 1200 W. Sycamore St., call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday, Dec. 21, 2020
Take and make craft, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, while supplies last, Come pick up a fun craft to take home and make, there is a how-to video over the craft to be viewed on the library’s Facebook page after 9 a.m.; this week’s craft is holiday snacks.
Growing Readers Storytime to Go kits, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, the theme is gingerbread, each kit includes a storybook, activity pages and a craft, they’ll be available while supplies last, check out the Facebook page for the link to watch Miss Susan read a story each week.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
