{strong style=”font-size: 12px;”}Today{/strong}
City of Lights holiday light display, Highland Park, free admission, open nightly at dusk, call 456-7275
We Care Park light display; located at the corner of Gano & LaFountain Streets in Kokomo; open nightly at dusk; free admission; donations accepted
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., 1200 W. Sycamore St., call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
City of Lights holiday light display, Highland Park, free admission, open nightly at dusk, call 456-7275
We Care Park light display; located at the corner of Gano & LaFountain Streets in Kokomo; open nightly at dusk; free admission; donations accepted
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., 1200 W. Sycamore St., call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
Friday
City of Lights holiday light display, Highland Park, free admission, open nightly at dusk, call 456-7275
We Care Park light display; located at the corner of Gano & LaFountain Streets in Kokomo; open nightly at dusk; free admission; donations accepted
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., 1200 W. Sycamore St., call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
Saturday
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., 1200 W. Sycamore St., call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., 1200 W. Sycamore St., call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.