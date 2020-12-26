Today
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., 1200 W. Sycamore St., call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., 1200 W. Sycamore St., call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open
Monday
Take and make craft, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, while supplies last, Come pick up a fun craft to take home and make, there is a how-to video over the craft to be viewed on the library’s Facebook page after 9 a.m.; this week’s craft is New Year’s Eve party, create your own ball(oon) drop.
Growing Readers Storytime to Go kits, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, the theme is New Year’s Eve, each kit includes a storybook, activity pages and a craft, they’ll be available while supplies last, check out the Facebook page for the link to watch Miss Susan read a story each week.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., 1200 W. Sycamore St., call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
Wednesday
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., 1200 W. Sycamore St., call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
