Today
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Versiti Blood Drive, noon to 5 p.m., Community Howard Regional Health, sign up online at www.donorpoint.org or call 317-517-2689.
Saturday
Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Faux birch log decoration, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1-3 p.m., Teens and adults can make a decoration during the library’s Craft Corner program, any leftover supplies will be available at all KHCPL locations starting on Dec. 14., please wear a mask.
Kids Create, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Kids ages 4 and up can make a pasta snowflake ornament during the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s Kids Create! program. Wear a mask and drop in any time between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, at KHCPL South. Any leftover supplies will be available at all KHCPL locations starting on Monday, Dec. 14.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Kokomo Symphony Orchestra Holiday Mini Concert with Cherresa Lawson and students as well as Kokomo Youth Symphony, 3 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church; 3 p.m., visit www.kokomosymphony.net.
Glad Tidings, 7:30 p.m., a virtual Christmas concert performed by the Grace College Music Department streamed on YouTube. No charge. Visit bit.ly/2VOgSNK to watch.
Monday, Dec. 14, 2020
Take and make craft, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, while supplies last, Come pick up a fun craft to take home and make, there is a how-to video over the craft to be viewed on the library’s Facebook page after 9 a.m.; this week’s craft is ornaments.
Elf boot camp kit, any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location, enroll your kids elementary aged children in elf boot camp with elf-training challenges, You’ll be able to knock some things off your to-do list and show the kids the importance of acts of kindness, the Boot Camp Kit contains an elf application, spread a little cheer elf-training challenges, elf STEM challenges and a reading challenge, pick up a free kit Dec. 14., please limit one kit per family.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
