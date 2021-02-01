Today
Galentines Zoom craft party pick up, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library south branch, starting Feb. 1, you can come and pick up a take-and-make Galentine’s bag for the library’s annual Galentine’s event, on Feb. 11, join the library and other on zoom for a night of crafting and games, kits are limited and registration is required via Zoom.
Growing Readers Storytime to-Go Kit, any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location, pick one up at the library each Monday in February, this week’s theme is Groundhog Day, for preschoolers ages 3-5, while supplies last, then visit the library’s YouTube page for the corresponding story, each kit includes a storybook, activity pages, and a craft.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
Harry Potter book night, any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location, teens can stop by to pick up a Headwig keychain kit containing felt, thread, a needle keychain ring, ribbon, pattern and a link to the how-to video on YouTube, while supplies last.
