Today
Red Cross blood drive, 1-7 p.m., 1801 W. Zartman Road, appointments are required, please make your appointment today either online at redcrossblood.org or by calling the Red Cross at 800-733-2767.
Black American History & Culture Trivia Night, 5:30-6:30 p.m., KHCPL is hosting a Zoom trivia night, all that’s needed is a device with internet, such as a phone, laptop, or desktop computer, join via the zoom link https://khcpl-org.zoom.us/j/84852280685.
Saturday
VFW Valentine’s Spaghetti Dinner, 5-7 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., spaghetti, garlic bread and a side salad will be served for $9, dessert available for $1, curbside carryout available, call 765-452-1521 for more information.
Take and make craft, any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location, teens and adults can drop by the library and pick up a wine glass candle holder kit, while supplies last.
Take and make craft, any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location kids can pick up a kit to make a thumbprint heart glass magnet and valentine, while supplies last.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Feb. 15
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Growing Readers Storytime to-Go Kit, any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location, pick one up at the library each Monday in February, this week’s theme is terrific teeth, for preschoolers ages 3-5, while supplies last, then visit the library’s YouTube page for the corresponding story, each kit includes a storybook, activity pages, and a craft.
