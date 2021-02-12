Saturday
VFW Valentine’s Spaghetti Dinner, 5-7 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., spaghetti, garlic bread and a side salad will be served for $9, dessert available for $1, curbside carryout available, call 765-452-1521 for more information.
Take and make craft, any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location, teens and adults can drop by the library and pick up a wine glass candle holder kit, while supplies last.
Take and make craft, any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location kids can pick up a kit to make a thumbprint heart glass magnet and valentine, while supplies last.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Growing Readers Storytime to-Go Kit, any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location, pick one up at the library each Monday in February, this week’s theme is terrific teeth, for preschoolers ages 3-5, while supplies last, then visit the library’s YouTube page for the corresponding story, each kit includes a storybook, activity pages, and a craft.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
Stuffed animal virtual sleepover, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Facebook page, 6:30 p.m., grab your favorite stuffie, and join Ms. Amber, as she reads the animals a goodnight story, tune in the next morning to see if they went straight to bed or decided to have a little fun.
