Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Growing Readers Storytime to-Go Kit, any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location, pick one up at the library each Monday in February, this week’s theme is terrific teeth, for preschoolers ages 3-5, while supplies last, then visit the library’s YouTube page for the corresponding story, each kit includes a storybook, activity pages, and a craft.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
Stuffed animal virtual sleepover, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Facebook page, 6:30 p.m., grab your favorite stuffie, and join Ms. Amber, as she reads the animals a goodnight story, tune in the next morning to see if they went straight to bed or decided to have a little fun.
Saturday
Teens take-and-make kit, any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location,grab a take-and-make Disney-themed princess charm bracelet, while supplies last.
Sunday, Feb. 21
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.