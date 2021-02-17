Today
Stuffed animal virtual sleepover, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Facebook page, 6:30 p.m., grab your favorite stuffie, and join Ms. Amber, as she reads the animals a goodnight story, tune in the next morning to see if they went straight to bed or decided to have a little fun.
Saturday
Teens take-and-make kit, any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location, grab a take-and-make Disney-themed princess charm bracelet, while supplies last.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Growing Readers Storytime to-Go Kit, any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location, pick one up at the library each Monday in February, this week’s theme is robots, for preschoolers ages 3-5, while supplies last, then visit the library’s YouTube page for the corresponding story, each kit includes a storybook, activity pages, and a craft.
Tuesday
Red Cross blood drive, 1-7 p.m., 1801 W. Zartman Road, appointments are required, please make your appointment today either online at redcrossblood.org or by calling the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.