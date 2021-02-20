Today
VFW bingo, 5:30-9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Growing Readers Storytime To-Go Kit, any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location, pick one up at the library each Monday in February, this week’s theme is robots, for preschoolers ages 3-5, while supplies last, then visit the library’s YouTube page for the corresponding story, each kit includes a storybook, activity pages, and a craft.
Tuesday
Red Cross blood drive, 1-7 p.m., 1801 W. Zartman Road, appointments are required, please make your appointment today either online at redcrossblood.org or by calling the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Sunday, Feb. 28
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
