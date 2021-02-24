Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
March 5
VFW pork chop dinner, VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., 5-7 p.m., $10 for 2 pork chops plus two sides and a roll, while supplies last. DJ music provided by Louie, 5-9 p.m. Call 765-452-1521 for more information. Curbside carryout available.
March 6
Mythology breakout escape room, Greentown Public Library, 2-5 p.m., teens and families can sign up for groups of 8 and under to participate. Groups will have 30 minutes to solve the puzzle and escape. Register for an assigned time by calling 628-3534.
March 7
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
