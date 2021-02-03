Today

VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Thursday

Harry Potter book night, any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location, teens can stop by to pick up a Headwig keychain kit containing felt, thread, a needle keychain ring, ribbon, pattern and a link to the how-to video on YouTube, while supplies last.

Sunday, Feb. 7

VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Monday, Feb. 8

VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Growing Readers Storytime to-Go Kit, any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location, pick one up at the library each Monday in February, this week’s theme is Valentine’s Day, for preschoolers ages 3-5, while supplies last, then visit the library’s YouTube page for the corresponding story, each kit includes a storybook, activity pages, and a craft.

Feb. 10

VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you