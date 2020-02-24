Today

  • Greentown Lions Club annual fish fry,
    • 4:30 to 7 p.m., Eastern High School cafeteria, $10 for adults, $6 for children 5 through 12, free for children 4 and younger, benefits scholarships EHS seniors.
  • Intern-curated exhibition,
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
  • VFW bingo,
    • 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Tuesday

  • Kokomo Piecemakers Quilt Guild,
    • 7 p.m., Indiana Wesleyan University, 1916 E. Markland Ave., Barbara Triscari will present “An Art Quilter’s Journey.”
  • Intern-curated exhibition,
    • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

    Wednesday

  • Intern-curated exhibition,
    • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
  • VFW bingo,
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Thursday

  • Intern-curated exhibition,
    • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

    Saturday

  • Bridal Show by Heartland Magazine,
    • 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, free admission.
  • Intern-curated exhibition,
    • noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

    Sunday

  • “Take3,”
    • presented by Kokomo Community Concerts, 2:30 p.m., Kokomo High School Auditorium, the trio brings enthusiasm to its interpretation of pop, jazz and classical tunes, $20 at the door.
  • VFW bingo,
    • noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Monday

  • Intern-curated exhibition,
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
  • VFW bingo,
    • 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., special $6,000 night, kitchen open.

    Tuesday

  • Intern-curated exhibition,
    • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

    Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • Intern-curated exhibition,
    • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
  • VFW bingo,
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Thursday

  • Seniors at the Cinema,
    • 12:30 p.m., AMC Theatre, “The Call of the Wild,” starring Harrison Ford, $2.
  • Intern-curated exhibition
    • , 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

    Friday

  • First Friday Healthy Community Fair,
    • 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown district, insights into improving health and wellness.
  • Kokomo Curtain Call Children’s Theatre presents “Romeo & Harriet,”
  • Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Velocity of Autumn,”
    • 8 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets, call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.

    Saturday

  • Kokomo Curtain Call Children’s Theatre presents “Romeo & Harriet,”
  • Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Velocity of Autumn,”
    • 8 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets, call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.
  • IFAA Indoor State Archery Tournament,
    • 8 a.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road.

    Sunday

  • Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Velocity of Autumn,”
    • 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets, call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.
  • IFAA Indoor State Archery Tournament,
    • 8 a.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road.
  • VFW bingo,
    • noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Monday

  • VFW bingo,
    • 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Wednesday

  • VFW bingo,

    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

