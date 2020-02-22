Today
Broadway Classics of Rodgers & Hammerstein, 7 p.m., Havens Auditorium, Kokomo Symphony Orchestra and Kokomo Civic Theatre Singers to perform selections from “Oklahoma,” “Carousel,” “The King and I,” “South Pacific,” and “The Sound of Music,” for tickets, call 765-236-0251 or visit www.kokomosyphony.net.
Mardi Gras Main Street Masquerade, 7 to 11 p.m.,Kokomo Artworks Gallery, costume contest, live music and dance, New Orleans cuisine and cocktails, tickets $35, visit www.kaaonline.org.
Colosseum Combat, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, general admission $25 or VIP tickets $50, visit http://squareup.com/store/colosseum-combat.
Intern-curated exhibition, noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
Greentown Lions Club annual fish fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Eastern High School cafeteria, $10 for adults, $6 for children 5 through 12, free for children 4 and younger, benefits scholarships EHS seniors.
Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
Kokomo Piecemakers Quilt Guild, 7 p.m., Indiana Wesleyan University, 1916 E. Markland Ave., Barbara Triscari will present “An Art Quilter’s Journey.”
Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Wednesday
Intern-curated exhibition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Saturday
Bridal Show by Heartland Magazine, 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, free admission.
Intern-curated exhibition, noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Sunday
“Take3,” presented by Kokomo Community Concerts, 2:30 p.m., Kokomo High School Auditorium, the trio brings enthusiasm to its interpretation of pop, jazz and classical tunes, $20 at the door.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., special $6,000 night, kitchen open.
Tuesday
Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Intern-curated exhibition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
Seniors at the Cinema, 12:30 p.m., AMC Theatre, “The Call of the Wild,” starring Harrison Ford, $2.
Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Friday
First Friday Healthy Community Fair, 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown district, insights into improving health and wellness.
Kokomo Curtain Call Children’s Theatre presents “Romeo & Harriet,” 7 p.m., Sycamore Elementary School, tickets $8 adults and $6 for children 12 and younger, visit www.kokomocurtaincall.org.
Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Velocity of Autumn,” 8 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets, call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.
