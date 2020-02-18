Today
Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Wednesday
Electronic addiction community discussion, 6 p.m., Center Township of Howard County Community Building, 213 E. Jefferson St., facilitated by Eric A. Yancy, M.D.
Intern-curated exhibition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
Howard County Ministerial Association meeting, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Waterford Place Villa, 800 St. Joseph Drive, program on skilled care, Medicare, Medicaid and hospice.
Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Friday
Karaoke Night, 7 to 11 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., music by DJ Louie.
Saturday
Broadway Classics of Rodgers & Hammerstein, 7 p.m., Havens Auditorium, Kokomo Symphony Orchestra and Kokomo Civic Theatre Singers to perform selections from “Oklahoma,” “Carousel,” “The King and I,” “South Pacifice,” and “The Sound of Music,” for tickets, call 765-236-0251 or visit www.kokomosyph
Mardi Gras Main Street Masquerade, 7 to 11 p.m.,Kokomo Artworks Gallery, costume contest, live music and dance, New Orleans cuisine and cocktails, tickets $35, visit www.kaaonline.org.
Colosseum Combat, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, general admission $25 or VIP tickets $50, visit http://squareup.com/store/col
osseum-combat.
Intern-curated exhibition, noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
Greentown Lions Club annual fish fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Eastern High School cafeteria, $10 for adults, $6 for children 5 through 12, free for children 4 and younger, benefits scholarships EHS seniors.
Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Wednesday
Intern-curated exhibition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Saturday
Bridal Show by Heartland Magazine, 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, free admission.
Intern-curated exhibition, noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
