Today

VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Monday

Greentown Lions Club annual fish fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Eastern High School cafeteria, $10 for adults, $6 for children 5 through 12, free for children 4 and younger, benefits scholarships EHS seniors.

Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Tuesday

Kokomo Piecemakers Quilt Guild, 7 p.m., Indiana Wesleyan University, 1916 E. Markland Ave., Barbara Triscari will present “An Art Quilter’s Journey.”

Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

Wednesday

Intern-curated exhibition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Thursday

Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

Saturday

Bridal Show by Heartland Magazine, 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, free admission.

Intern-curated exhibition, noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

Sunday

“Take3,” presented by Kokomo Community Concerts, 2:30 p.m., Kokomo High School Auditorium, the trio brings enthusiasm to its interpretation of pop, jazz and classical tunes, $20 at the door.

VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Monday

Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., special $6,000 night, kitchen open.

Tuesday

Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Intern-curated exhibition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Thursday

Seniors at the Cinema, 12:30 p.m., AMC Theatre, “The Call of the Wild,” starring Harrison Ford, $2.

Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

Friday

First Friday Healthy Community Fair, 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown district, insights into improving health and wellness.

Kokomo Curtain Call Children’s Theatre presents “Romeo & Harriet,” 7 p.m., Sycamore Elementary School, tickets $8 adults and $6 for children 12 and younger, visit www.kokomocurtaincall.org.

Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Velocity of Autumn,” 8 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets, call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.

Saturday

Kokomo Curtain Call Children’s Theatre presents “Romeo & Harriet,” 2 p.m., Sycamore Elementary School, tickets $8 adults and $6 for children 12 and younger, visit www.kokomocurtaincall.org.

Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Velocity of Autumn,” 8 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets, call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.

IFAA Indoor State Archery Tournament, 8 a.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road.

Sunday

Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Velocity of Autumn,” 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets, call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.

IFAA Indoor State Archery Tournament, 8 a.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road.

VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Monday

VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

