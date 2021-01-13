{strong style=”font-size: 14.04px;”}Today{/strong}

{strong style=”font-size: 12px;”}VFW bingo{/strong}, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Sunday

VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Monday

Winter works preschool kits, Kokomo-Howard Public Library south, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., stop by the South branch to pick up a preschool kit featuring literacy, math and other learning activities, while supplies last.

VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021

VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Monday, Jan 25, 2021

Go wild outside, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 10 a.m., Preschoolers are invited to fun art and science outdoor activities, dress for the cold, wear a mask.

Winter works preschool kits, Kokomo-Howard Public Library south, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., stop by the south branch to pick up a preschool kit featuring literacy, math and other learning activities, while supplies last.

VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you