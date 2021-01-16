Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
Winter works preschool kits, Kokomo-Howard Public Library south, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., stop by the South branch to pick up a preschool kit featuring literacy, math and other learning activities, while supplies last.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Jan. 24
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Jan 25
Go wild outside, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 10 a.m., Preschoolers are invited to fun art and science outdoor activities, dress for the cold, wear a mask.
Winter works preschool kits, Kokomo-Howard Public Library south, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., stop by the south branch to pick up a preschool kit featuring literacy, math and other learning activities, while supplies last.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
