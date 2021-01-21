Saturday
IU Kokomo "Small Town ... Big Dreams" virtual panel, 11 a.m., join guests who discuss their challenges and successes as they reached for their dream careers, visit iuk.edu/mlk to register.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Jan. 25
Go wild outside, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 10 a.m., preschoolers are invited to fun art and science outdoor activities, dress for the cold, wear a mask.
Winter works preschool kits, Kokomo-Howard Public Library south, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., stop by the south branch to pick up a preschool kit featuring literacy, math and other learning activities, while supplies last.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Jan. 26
Winter fun, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 4 p.m., school age children are invited to come for winter fun in the Nature Outdoor Classroom, come explore and be creative, dress for cold weather, wear a mask.
Jan. 27
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Jan. 31
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.