Tuesday
Winter fun, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 4 p.m., school age children are invited to come for winter fun in the Nature Outdoor Classroom, come explore and be creative, dress for cold weather, wear a mask.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Feb. 1
Galentines Zoom craft party pick up, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library south branch, starting Feb. 1, you can come and pick up a take-and-make Galentine’s bag for the library’s annual Galentine’s event, on Feb. 11, join the library and other on zoom for a night of crafting and games, kits are limited and registration is required via zoom.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Feb. 3
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
