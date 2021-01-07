Saturday
Kids create take-and-make kit, any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location, come pick up supplies to make a plastic plate snow globe, kids ages 4 and up, while supplies last.
Take-and-make clothespin trivet kit, any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location, teens and adults head over to pick up a take-and-make kit, while supplies last.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
Snowman craft, any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location, pick up supplies to make the craft then tune in to the library’s Facebook page for snowman stories and craft instructions.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
Winter fun, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 4 p.m., school age children are invited to come for winter fun in the Nature Outdoor Classroom, come explore and be creative, dress for cold weather, wear a mask.
Go wild outside, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 10 a.m., preschoolers are invited to fun art and science outdoor activities, dress for the cold, wear a mask.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday, Jan. 18, 2021
Winter works preschool kits, Kokomo-Howard Public Library south, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., stop by the South branch to pick up a preschool kit featuring literacy, math and other learning activities, while supplies last.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
