Today
- Howard County 4-H Fair, Howard County Fairgrounds in Greentown, 4-H exhibits, rides, food, live entertainment and more, visit www.howardcofair.com.
- VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
- Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Tuesday
- Howard County 4-H Fair, Howard County Fairgrounds in Greentown, 4-H exhibits, rides, food, live entertainment and more, visit www.howardcofair.com.
- Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Wednesday
- Howard County 4-H Fair, Howard County Fairgrounds in Greentown, 4-H exhibits, rides, food, live entertainment and more, visit www.howardcofair.com.
- VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
- Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
- Water spray, 1 to 3 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, free and open to the general public, event could be canceled due to inclement weather, call 765-457-7275.
Thursday
- Howard County 4-H Fair, Howard County Fairgrounds in Greentown, 4-H exhibits, rides, food, live entertainment and more, visit www.howardcofair.com.
- Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Friday
- Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Saturday
- Howard County 4-H Fair, Howard County Fairgrounds in Greentown, 4-H exhibits, rides, food, live entertainment and more, visit www.howardcofair.com.
- Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
- Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
- Concert, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Tipton City Park, featuring Stone Water Steel.
- Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament, downtown Kokomo, to register a team, visit www.macker.com/local/kokomo-in.
Sunday
- VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
- Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, noon to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
- Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament, downtown Kokomo, to register a team, visit www.macker.com/local/kokomo-in.
Monday
- VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Tuesday
- Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Wednesday
- VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
- Water spray, 1 to 3 p.m., Foster Park, free, open to the public, event could be canceled due to inclement weather.
