Today
- Howard County Fairgrounds in Greentown, 4-H exhibits, rides, food, live entertainment and more, visit www.howardcofair.com.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit http://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
- 1 to 3 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, free and open to the general public, event could be canceled due to inclement weather, call 765-457-7275.
Thursday
- Howard County Fairgrounds in Greentown, 4-H exhibits, rides, food, live entertainment and more, visit www.howardcofair.com.
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit http://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Friday
- r, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit http://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Saturday
- Howard County Fairgrounds in Greentown, 4-H exhibits, rides, food, live entertainment and more, visit www.howardcofair.com.
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit http://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
- 7 to 9:30 p.m., Tipton City Park, featuring Stone Water Steel.
- downtown Kokomo, to register a team, visit www.macker.com/local/kokomo-in.
Sunday
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
- noon to 7 p.m., visit http://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
- downtown Kokomo, to register a team, visit www.macker.com/local/kokomo-in.
Monday
- 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit http://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Tuesday
11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit http://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.