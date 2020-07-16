Today
- Howard County Fairgrounds in Greentown, 4-H exhibits, rides, food, live entertainment and more, visit www.howardcofair.com.
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit http://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
- 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road.
Friday
Saturday
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
- 7 to 9:30 p.m., Tipton City Park, featuring Stone Water Steel.
- downtown Kokomo, to register a team, visit www.macker.com/local/kokomo-in.
Sunday
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
- noon to 7 p.m., visit http://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
- downtown Kokomo, to register a team, visit www.macker.com/local/kokomo-in.
Monday
- 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
Wednesday
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- 1 to 3 p.m., Foster Park, free, open to the public, event could be canceled due to inclement weather.
Thursday
- noon to 5 p.m., Community Howard Regional Health, call 317-517-2689 or sign up online at www.donorpoint.org.
- 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road.
Friday
- 4 to 7:30 p.m., at Bethany Fellowship School, 5169 N. 600 East, donations accepted.
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, over 25 quilt shops under one roof, admission $5, visit https://www.nancyjsfabrics.com/quilt-shop-hop.htm.
Saturday
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, over 25 quilt shops under one roof, admission $5, visit https://www.nancyjsfabrics.com/quilt-shop-hop.htm.
- Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, music by students and faculty of Rhum Academy of Music, free admission.
- Kokomo Speedway; non-wing 410 Sprints, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Sunday
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
noon to 7 p.m., visit http://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
