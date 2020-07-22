Today

  • VFW bingo,
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
  • Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center,
  • Water spray,
    • 1 to 3 p.m., Foster Park, free, open to the public, event could be canceled due to inclement weather.

    Thursday

  • Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center,
  • Versiti Blood Drive,
    • noon to 5 p.m., Community Howard Regional Health, call 317-517-2689 or sign up online at www.donorpoint.org.
  • Al-Anon meeting,
    • 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road.

    Friday

  • Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center,
  • Millerview School fish and tenderloin fry and bake sale,
    • 4 to 7:30 p.m., at Bethany Fellowship School, 5169 N. 600 East, donations accepted.
  • One Stop Quilt Shop Hop,
  • A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scavenger Hunt,
    • 6:30 p.m., begns at 901 S. Courtland Ave., $50 per team, benefits Literacy Coalition.

    Saturday

  • Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center,
  • Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market,
    • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
  • One Stop Quilt Shop Hop,
  • Rhumfest,
    • Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, music by students and faculty of Rhum Academy of Music, free admission.
  • Indiana Sprint Week,

    • Sunday

  • VFW bingo,
    • noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
  • Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center,

    • Monday

  • VFW bingo,
    • 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
  • Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center,

    • Tuesday

  • Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center,

    • 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.

    React to this story:

    0
    0
    0
    0
    0

    Tags

    Recommended for you