Today

  • Racing and fireworks at Kokomo Speedway,
  • Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center,
  • First Friday “Freedom Friday,”
    • 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown Kokomo, free, self-guided arts tour, for a full list of activities, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.

    Saturday

  • Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center,
  • Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market,
    • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
  • Dan’s Fish Fry drive through,
    • 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Christian Church, 101 W. Bishop St., $10, benefits Lewis Cass Marching Kings.
  • Fireworks display at Howard County 4-H Fairground,
    • Greentown, patrons are asked to stay in their cars, no personal fireworks, visit www.howardcofair.com.

    Sunday

  • VFW bingo,
    • noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
  • Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center,

    • Monday

  • VFW bingo,
    • 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
  • Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center,

    • Tuesday

  • Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center,

    • Wednesday

  • VFW bingo,
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
  • Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center,
  • Water Spray,
    • 1 to 3 p.m., Mohr Park, free and open to the general public, event could be canceled due to inclement weather, call 765-457-7275.

    Thursday

  • Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center,

    • July 10

  • Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center,
  • Kingdom Come Festival 2020,
    • Howard County Vietnam Veterans Grounds Healing Field, two-day Christian music festival, free admission, full list of bands at www.kingdomcomefestival.com.

    July 11

  • Breakfast,
    • 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
  • Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center,
  • Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market,
    • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
  • Kingdom Come Festival 2020,
    • Howard County Vietnam Veterans Grounds Healing Field, two-day Christian music festival, free admission, full list of bands at www.kingdomcomefestival.com.
  • Chicken/beef and noodles,
    • 4 p.m., First Friends Meeting, 1801 W. Zartman Road, drive-through only, sold by the pint and quart, no preorders.

    July 12

  • VFW bingo,
    • noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
  • Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center,

    • July 13

  • Howard County 4-H Fair,
    • Howard County Fairgrounds in Greentown, 4-H exhibits, rides, food, live entertainment and more, visit www.howardcofair.com.
  • VFW bingo,
    • 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
  • Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center,

    • July 14

  • Howard County 4-H Fair,
    • Howard County Fairgrounds in Greentown, 4-H exhibits, rides, food, live entertainment and more, visit www.howardcofair.com.
  • Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center,

    • 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit http://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.

