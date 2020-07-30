Today
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit http://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
- 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road.
Friday
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit http://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
- downtown Kokomo, strawberry shortcakes, live music, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.greaterkokomo.com.
- noon to 6 p.m., First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., under the pavilion, boxes of “treasures” sold at $2 to $7, benefits missions.
Saturday
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit http://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
- 6 to 10 p.m., downtown Kokomo.
- 7 to 10 a.m., In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, freewill offering, carry-outs available.
- 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
- 5 to 10 p.m., We Care Park, Gano and Market streets, hog roast, music, bring your own lawn chair.
Sunday
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- noon to 7 p.m., visit http://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Monday
- 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
- 5 to 8 p.m., McDonald’s location on Sycamore, Alto, Markland and North, $1.99 Happy Meals and free activities.
- 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road.
Friday
- Career Night, 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown district, learn about local careers and educational opportunities, wear career clothing, for a full list of activities, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
- 5 to 7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., $9, dessert $1 extra, carry-outs available, call 765-452-1521.
Saturday
- 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Meridian Street Christian Church, Greentown, free to the public, call 765-610-8461.
- “E.T.,” 9 p.m. Foster Park, free admission to the public, call 765-456-7275.
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., call 765-456-7275.
1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
