Wednesday
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Thursday
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Friday
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Saturday
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit http://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union Parking Lot on Southway Boulevard, family friendly day, display of hot rods, classics and antique autos, trucks and motorcycles, free admission for spectators, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/997319343983412.
- “Moana,” movie starts at 9:30 p.m., doors open at 8:30 p.m., Kokomo Beach, admission $3, season pass holders admitted free, main leisure pool open for swimming, but all other amenities including the lazy river, splash pad and slides will be closed, no outside chairs are allowed, call 765-456-7275.
- 7 to 9:30 p.m., Tipton City Park, featuring the Flying Toasters.
Sunday
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
- noon to 7 p.m., visit http://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
- 4 to 7 p.m. Greentown Masonic Lodge, East Payton Street, $10 donation, drive though only, enter at North Meridian Street.
Monday
- 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit http://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
July 1
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit http://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
July 2
- Foster Park in downtown Kokomo, parade, car show, concerts, food, rides and fireworks, visit www.haynesappersonfestival.org.
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit http://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
July 3
- 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown district, featuring the Haynes-Apperson Festival, call 457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
- Foster Park in downtown Kokomo, parade, car show, concerts, food, rides and fireworks, visit www.haynesappersonfestival.org.
- Hornets, Non Wing 410 Sprints, Modifieds, Thunder Cars, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit http://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
