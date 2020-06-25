Today
Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Friday
Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Saturday
Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Solidarity’s 10th Annual Car, Truck & Bike Show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union Parking Lot on Southway Boulevard, family friendly day, display of hot rods, classics and antique autos, trucks and motorcycles, free admission for spectators, visit www.facebook.com/events/997319343983412.
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department Family Movie Night, “Moana,” movie starts at 9:30 p.m., doors open at 8:30 p.m., Kokomo Beach, admission $3, season pass holders admitted free, main leisure pool open for swimming, but all other amenities including the lazy river, splash pad and slides will be closed, no outside chairs are allowed, call 765-456-7275.
Concert, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Tipton City Park, featuring the Flying Toasters.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, noon to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Fish and tenderloin fry, 4 to 7 p.m. Greentown Masonic Lodge, East Payton Street, $10 donation, drive though only, enter at North Meridian Street.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit http://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit http://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Thursday
Haynes-Apperson Festival, Foster Park in downtown Kokomo, parade, car show, concerts, food, rides and fireworks, visit www.haynesappersonfestival.org.
Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit http://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Friday
First Friday Freedom Friday, 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown district, featuring the Haynes-Apperson Festival, call 457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
Haynes-Apperson Festival, Foster Park in downtown Kokomo, parade, car show, concerts, food, rides and fireworks, visit www.haynesappersonfestival.org.
Racing and fireworks at Kokomo Speedway, Hornets, Non Wing 410 Sprints, Modifieds, Thunder Cars, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit http://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
