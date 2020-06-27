Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially in the evening. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.