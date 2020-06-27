Today
- Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
- Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
- Solidarity’s 10th Annual Car, Truck & Bike Show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union Parking Lot on Southway Boulevard, family friendly day, display of hot rods, classics and antique autos, trucks and motorcycles, free admission for spectators, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/997319343983412.
- Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department Family Movie Night, “Moana,” movie starts at 9:30 p.m., doors open at 8:30 p.m., Kokomo Beach, admission $3, season pass holders admitted free, main leisure pool open for swimming, but all other amenities including the lazy river, splash pad and slides will be closed, no outside chairs are allowed, call 765-456-7275.
- Concert, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Tipton City Park, featuring the Flying Toasters.
Sunday
- VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
- Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, noon to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
- Fish and tenderloin fry, 4 to 7 p.m. Greentown Masonic Lodge, East Payton Street, $10 donation, drive though only, enter at North Meridian Street.
Monday
- VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
- Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Wednesday
- VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
- Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Thursday
- Haynes-Apperson Festival, Foster Park in downtown Kokomo, parade, car show, concerts, food, rides and fireworks, visit www.haynesappersonfestival.org.
- Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Friday
- First Friday Freedom Friday, 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown district, featuring the Haynes-Apperson Festival, call 457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
- Haynes-Apperson Festival, Foster Park in downtown Kokomo, parade, car show, concerts, food, rides and fireworks, visit www.haynesappersonfestival.org.
- Racing and fireworks at Kokomo Speedway, Hornets, Non Wing 410 Sprints, Modifieds, Thunder Cars, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
- Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Saturday
- Haynes-Apperson Festival, Foster Park in downtown Kokomo, parade, car show, concerts, food, rides and fireworks, visit www.haynesappersonfestival.org.
- Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
- Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
- God Bless the USA Fireworks Concert, 10:10 p.m., open at 8 p.m., Tipton County 4-H Fairground, Lions Club concessions, simulcast on WWKI.
- Dan’s Fish Fry drive through, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Christian Church, 101 W. Bishop St., $10, benefits Lewis Cass Marching Kings.
Sunday
- VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
- Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, noon to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
