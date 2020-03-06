Today
First Friday Healthy Community Fair, 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown district, insights into improving health and wellness.
Free colorectal cancer screening, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Community Oncology Center, those over the age of 50 or who have a family history of colon cancer may pick up a screening kit, call 765-776-3500.
Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Velocity of Autumn,” 8 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets, call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.
VFW Fish/Chicken Strip Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., cost $10, music by DJ Louis 6 to 10 p.m., call 765-452-1521.
Kokomo Art Association exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., selection from permanent collection, call 765-457-9480.
Saturday
Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Velocity of Autumn,” 8 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets, call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.
Kokomo Handbell Festival, 5:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, eight local churches participating.
IFAA Indoor State Archery Tournament, 8 a.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road.
Kokomo Art Association exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., selection from permanent collection, call 765-457-9480.
Paws to Read, 11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, South Branch, children choose a book and read to certified cats and dogs, visit www.khcpl.org.
Sunday
Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Velocity of Autumn,” 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets, call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.
IFAA Indoor State Archery Tournament, 8 a.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Howard County Genealogical Society, 6 to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., John Anderson to speak on recording cemetery information.
Free colorectal cancer screening, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Community Oncology Center, those over the age of 50 or who have a family history of colon cancer may pick up a screening kit, call 765-776-3500.
Tuesday
- 5:30-6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., hands-on activities and games.
- 4 to 5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., teens in sixth through 12th grade, taste and try to guess the flavor, online registration required at www.khcpl.org.
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Community Oncology Center, those over the age of 50 or who have a family history of colon cancer may pick up a screening kit, call 765-776-3500.
Wednesday
- 4:30 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Community Oncology Center, those over the age of 50 or who have a family history of colon cancer may pick up a screening kit, call 765-776-3500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.