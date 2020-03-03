Today
- Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Wednesday
- Intern-curated exhibition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
- VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
- Seniors at the Cinema, 12:30 p.m., AMC Theatre, “The Call of the Wild,” starring Harrison Ford, $2.
- Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Friday
- First Friday Healthy Community Fair, 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown district, insights into improving health and wellness.
- Kokomo Curtain Call Children’s Theatre presents “Romeo & Harriet,” 7 p.m., Sycamore Elementary School, tickets $8 adults and $6 for children 12 and younger, visit www.kokomocurtaincall.org.
- Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Velocity of Autumn,” 8 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets, call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.
- VFW Fish/Chicken Strip Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., cost $10, music by DJ Louis 6 to 10 p.m., call 765-452-1521.
Saturday
- Kokomo Curtain Call Children’s Theatre presents “Romeo & Harriet,” 2 p.m., Sycamore Elementary School, tickets $8 adults and $6 for children 12 and younger, visit www.kokomocurtaincall.org.
- Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Velocity of Autumn,” 8 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets, call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.
- Kokomo Handbell Festival, 5:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, eight local churches participating.
IFAA Indoor State Archery Tournament, 8 a.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road.
Sunday
- Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Velocity of Autumn,” 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets, call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.
- IFAA Indoor State Archery Tournament, 8 a.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road.
- VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
- VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- Howard County Genealogical Society, 6 to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., John Anderson to speak on recording cemetery information.
Wednesday
- Meet the Mayor, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St.
- VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
