Today
- Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Velocity of Autumn,” 8 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets, call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.
- Kokomo Handbell Festival, 5:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, eight local churches participating.
- IFAA Indoor State Archery Tournament, 8 a.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road.
- Kokomo Art Association exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., selection from permanent collection, call 765-457-9480.
- Paws to Read, 11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, South Branch, children choose a book and read to certified cats and dogs, visit www.khcpl.org.
Sunday
- Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Velocity of Autumn,” 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets, call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.
- IFAA Indoor State Archery Tournament, 8 a.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road.
- VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
- VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- Howard County Genealogical Society, 6 to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., John Anderson to speak on recording cemetery information.
- Free colorectal cancer screening, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Community Oncology Center, those over the age of 50 or who have a family history of colon cancer may pick up a screening kit, call 765-776-3500.
Tuesday
- Mario party, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., hands-on activities and games.
- Oreo Taste Test Challenge, 4 to 5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., teens in sixth through 12th grade, taste and try to guess the flavor, online registration required at www.khcpl.org.
- Free colorectal cancer screening, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Community Oncology Center, those over the age of 50 or who have a family history of colon cancer may pick up a screening kit, call 765-776-3500.
Wednesday
- Meet the Mayor, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St.
- VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- Free colorectal cancer screening, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Community Oncology Center, those over the age of 50 or who have a family history of colon cancer may pick up a screening kit, call 765-776-3500.
Thursday
- Mexico Lions Club fish and tenderloin fry, 4 to 7 p.m., Mexico Community Building, tickets in advance $10 for adults, $6 for children 6 through 12, children younger than 6 eat free, tickets 50 cents more at the door.
- McFamily Fun Night, 5 to 8 p.m., $1.99 happy meals as well as games, coloring, puzzles, arts and crafts, contact Meghan Drake, melake1110@gmail.com.
- Lunch N Learn: Thinking Money – Start Small, Save Up, noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road, registration is required at 765- 453-4150.
- Genealogy Short Class: Finding Your Military Ancestor, 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, online registration required at www.khcpl.org.
- Kokomo Art Association exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., selection from permanent collection, call 765-457-9480.
- Free colorectal cancer screening, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Community Oncology Center, those over the age of 50 or who have a family history of colon cancer may pick up a screening kit, call 765-776-3500.
