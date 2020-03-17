Today
Free colorectal cancer screening, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Community Oncology Center, those over the age of 50 or who have a family history of colon cancer may pick up a screening kit, call 765-776-3500.
Wednesday
VR Basketball Challenge, 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, teens and adults, challenge your friends and family to a Virtual Reality Basketball Contest, online registration required at www.khcpl.org.
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Free colorectal cancer screening, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Community Oncology Center, those over the age of 50 or who have a family history of colon cancer may pick up a screening kit, call 765-776-3500.
Thursday
Howard County Ministerial Association, program on mental health first aid, 11:30 a.m., Waterford Place Villa, 800 St. Joseph Drive, program by Coleen Brenton of First Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
Kokomo Art Association exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., selection from permanent collection, call 765-457-9480.
South Union Cemetery Association business meeting, 7 p.m. March 19 at the home of Tom Harrell, 620 N. 600 West.
Free colorectal cancer screening, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Community Oncology Center, those over the age of 50 or who have a family history of colon cancer may pick up a screening kit, call 765-776-3500.
McFamily Fun Night, 5 to 8 p.m., $1.99 happy meals as well as games, coloring, puzzles, arts and crafts, contact Meghan Drake, melake1110@gmail.com.
Friday
Western Band Boosters’ fifth annual fish fry and silent auction, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Russiaville United Methodist Church, 180 N. Union St., $10 for adults, $7 for children 12 and younger, fish and tenderloin provided by Hawg Heaven, benefits Western band and guard.
Kokomo Art Association exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., selection from permanent collection, call 765-457-9480.
Free colorectal cancer screening, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Community Oncology Center, those over the age of 50 or who have a family history of colon cancer may pick up a screening kit, call 765-776-3500.
Saturday
Dancing With the Stars, 6:30 to 10 p.m., Bel Air, 3014 S. Webster St., general admission tickets $50 each, premium tickets $75 each and are adjacent to the dance floor.
Mall Outlet Clothing Sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, free admission.
Kokomo Art Association exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., selection from permanent collection, call 765-457-9480.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Free colorectal cancer screening, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Community Oncology Center, those over the age of 50 or who have a family history of colon cancer may pick up a screening kit, call 765-776-3500.
