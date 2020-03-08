Today
Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Velocity of Autumn,” 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets, call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.
IFAA Indoor State Archery Tournament, 8 a.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Howard County Genealogical Society, 6 to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., John Anderson to speak on recording cemetery information.
Free colorectal cancer screening, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Community Oncology Center, those over the age of 50 or who have a family history of colon cancer may pick up a screening kit, call 765-776-3500.
Tuesday
Mario party, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., hands-on activities and games.
Oreo Taste Test Challenge, 4 to 5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., teens in sixth through 12th grade, taste and try to guess the flavor, online registration required at www.khcpl.org.
Free colorectal cancer screening, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Community Oncology Center, those over the age of 50 or who have a family history of colon cancer may pick up a screening kit, call 765-776-3500.
Wednesday
Meet the Mayor, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St.
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Free colorectal cancer screening, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Community Oncology Center, those over the age of 50 or who have a family history of colon cancer may pick up a screening kit, call 765-776-3500.
Thursday
Mexico Lions Club fish and tenderloin fry, 4 to 7 p.m., Mexico Community Building, tickets in advance $10 for adults, $6 for children 6 through 12, children younger than 6 eat free, tickets 50 cents more at the door.
McFamily Fun Night, 5 to 8 p.m., $1.99 happy meals as well as games, coloring, puzzles, arts and crafts, McDonald’s locations, contact Meghan Drake, melake1110@gmail.com.
Lunch N Learn: Thinking Money –Start Small, Save Up, noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road, registration is required at 765- 453-4150.
Genealogy Short Class: Finding Your Military Ancestor, 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, online registration required at www.khcpl.org.
Kokomo Art Association exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., selection from permanent collection, call 765-457-9480.
Free colorectal cancer screening, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Community Oncology Center, those over the age of 50 or who have a family history of colon cancer may pick up a screening kit, call 765-776-3500.
Friday
Russiaville Lions Club spring fish fry, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., 555 N. Liberty St., $10 for adults, pie is an additional $1, proceeds go to scholarships.
