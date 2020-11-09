Today
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Dinovember, 10:30-11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch, 220 N. Union St.; bring your preschooler to help celebrate Dinovember with the Drop-in Growing Readers Dino Edition; there will be reading great stories, playing games and doing dinosaur-related crafts. There will be a dinosaur roaring contest.
Greeting card fundraiser, Greentown Public Library, cards for every occasion. Call for more information at 765-628-3534.
Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Book Discussion, 6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Messa Drive, Russiaville, “Readers of Broken Wheell"; registration is required because space is limited due to COVID rules about social distancing. Register online at KHCPL.org under “Events” or by calling the location of the book discussion at 765-883-5112
Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
Euchre Night, Greentown Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, 5-7 p.m. Bring a friend or make a new one. There will be snacks This is a free event, but registration at 765-628-3534 is helpful.
Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020
Christmas, Art, Craft and Collectible Show; Howard County Fairgrounds; 9 a.m.-3 p.m
Central Indiana Gun & Knife Show; Kokomo Event & Conference Center; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; admission $5; children ages 12 & under free; visit centralindianagunshows.com.
Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
Kokomo Symphony Orchestra TV Dinner Fundraiser, Legacy Barn, tickets available at www.kokomosymphony.net.
Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Kokomo Symphony Orchestra TV Dinner fundraiser, Legacy Barn, tickets will be available at www.kokomosymphony.net.
Holiday Bazaar, Howard County Fairgrounds, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., join the First Farmers Bank & Trust, the Greentown Public Library and the Greentown Main Street Association’s Parks and Trails for their annual holiday bazaar. For more information, call 765-628-3534.
Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020
Central Indiana Gun & Knife Show, Kokomo Event & Conference Center; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; admission $5; children ages 12 & under free; visit centralindianagunshows.com.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
