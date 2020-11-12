Today
Christmas, Art, Craft and Collectible Show; Howard County Fairgrounds; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Breakfast; 7-10 a.m.; New London Masonic Lodge, 2 miles north of Russiaville; freewill donation accepted.
Kokomo Symphony Orchestra TV Dinner Fundraiser; Legacy Barn; tickets available at www.kokomosymphony.net.
Greentown Historical Society, 1-4 p.m.; 103 E. Main St.' Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection; mask required.
Kokomo Symphony Orchestra TV Dinner fundraiser; Legacy Barn; tickets will be available at www.kokomosymphony.net.
Holiday Bazaar; Howard County Fairgrounds; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; join the First Farmers Bank & Trust, the Greentown Public Library and the Greentown Main Street Association’s Parks and Trails for their annual holiday bazaar. Breakfast and lunch menu provided by Melody; find unique handmade items and much more including some of your favorite brands. Call the library for more information at 765-628-3534.
Central Indiana Gun & Knife Show; Kokomo Event & Conference Center; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; admission $5; children ages 12 & under free; visit centralindianagunshows.com.
Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020
Central Indiana Gun & Knife Show; Kokomo Event & Conference Center; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; admission $5; children ages 12 & under free; visit centralindianagunshows.com.
VFW bingo; noon to 4 p.m.; 920 N. Washington St.; kitchen open.
Monday, Nov. 16, 2020
VFW bingo; 5:30-9:30 p.m.; 920 N. Washington St.; kitchen open.
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020
Zoom author visit; Kokomo-Howard County Public Library; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; all KHCPL locations; “The Year We Left Home” author Jean Thompson will have an interactive Zoom visit to talk about her influences and answer questions; tickets are free and can be picked up at the location you plan to attend the event at; wear a mask.
Eastern Band Boosters Fish Fry, Eastern High School, 4:30-7:30 p.m., cost is $10 and includes baked beans and applesauce be prepared by Hawg Heaven, this event is drive-thru only with pick-up being behind the high school, drivers should enter at the north end of the building, behind the Performing Arts Center; proceeds will support the Eastern Band programs.
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
American Red Cross Blood Drive; The Excel Center; 12:30-6:30 p.m.; For information, contact Tami Clothier at tclothier@excelcenter.org.
Painting Pals, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 6:00 p.m., children ages 6 to 8 are invited to learn to paint and color their world during the program. Get inspired by famous paintings, paint a still life object, paint a mood without brushes and create a mural. Girl Scouts can earn a badge, please wear a mask.
Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Book Discussion, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Rd., “South Train." Registration is required because space is limited due to COVID rules about social distancing. Register online at KHCPL.org under “Events” or by calling the location of the book discussion: 765-453-4150
